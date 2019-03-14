|
COE Sidney Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital with his loving family at his side
on March 2nd 2019, Sidney,
aged 85 years.
The much loved husband of Ann, loving father of Stephen, Alan, Kevin and a dear brother of Yvonne, Martin and Marie, a
loving grandad and great grandad
and a good friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 9:30am. Family flowers only please,
but donations for the
Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
