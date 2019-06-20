|
|
|
BROOKE Sidney Formerly of Dewsbury
and former Wheelwright Grammar School pupil.
On 12th June 2019, in hospital in Wakefield, aged 90 years, Sidney, dearly loved father of David and Richard, father in law of Denise, loving grandfather of Abbey Mary and Suzanne and beloved brother of the late Sybil.
Funeral service will be held at
Holy Innocents Parish Church, Thornhill Lees on Monday
1st July 2019 at 12 noon, followed by interment in the churchyard. Following the service refreshments will be served at Healds Hall Hotel.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Sidney may be placed in the collection box provided at the church for the benefit of
The Royal British Legion.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
