Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Leeds
Shirley Sewell Notice
SEWELL Shirley Peacefully on 11th February 2019,
in Oak Park Care Home, Dewsbury, formerly of Russell Close Heckmondwike, aged 83 years.

Shirley, devoted wife of the
late Keith and a much loved mum, grandma & great-grandma.

The Funeral Service will be held at
Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
on Wednesday 6th March
at 12.20pm.

Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu may
be given to 'Dementia UK'.
A donation box will be available on leaving the Chapel.

Friends accept this intimation and afterwards at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge for refreshments. Enquiries to:
Bollands Funeral Directors
Tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
