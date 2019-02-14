|
SEWELL Shirley Peacefully on 11th February 2019,
in Oak Park Care Home, Dewsbury, formerly of Russell Close Heckmondwike, aged 83 years.
Shirley, devoted wife of the
late Keith and a much loved mum, grandma & great-grandma.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
on Wednesday 6th March
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu may
be given to 'Dementia UK'.
A donation box will be available on leaving the Chapel.
Friends accept this intimation and afterwards at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge for refreshments. Enquiries to:
Bollands Funeral Directors
Tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
