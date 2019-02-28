|
|
|
GAVAGHAN née Baddeley
Shirley On 17th February 2019,
peacefully after a short illness,
at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Birstall, aged 83 years,
Shirley, beloved wife of
the late James,
loving mum of Chris,
a very dear mother-in-law of Julie,
much loved sister of
Anne, Denise and Elizabeth
and the late Edwina and Brenda,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at St Mary's RC Church, Batley
on Tuesday 19th March 2019
at 9.30am, followed by committal
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
supplied by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of The Stroke Association.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
