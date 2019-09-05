Resources More Obituaries for Sheila Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheila Taylor

Notice Taylor Sheila Sue, Jan and Phill would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and

former neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Asthma UK received following

the sad loss of Sheila.

Thanks also to the doctors

Thanks also to the doctors

and staff of Undercliffe Surgery and all the staff of Manor Croft Nursing Home for their care, to Rev Max Moore for his comforting words and prayers at the funeral service and to the Directors and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements. Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019