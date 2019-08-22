|
TAYLOR née Brook
Sheila On 12th August 2019, peacefully
at Manor Croft Nursing Home,
of Heckmondwike, aged 85 years,
Sheila, beloved wife
of the late Arnold,
much loved mum of
Sue, Jan and Phill,
a dearly loved grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at Heckmondwike
U R Church on Thursday
29th August 2019 at 1.30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Please do not feel it is necessary
to wear black.
Following the service family & friends will gather at
St Mary's Parochial Hall,
Batley for refreshments.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in
the collection box provided for
the benefit of Asthma UK.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019