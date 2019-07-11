Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:30
St. James' Church
Heckmondwike
Sheila Stenton Notice
STENTON Sheila Margaret Peacefully on
Thursday, July 4th,
formerly of Carlinghow,
aged 79.

Sheila,
beloved wife of
the late George
and a loving and much loved
mum and grandma.

Funeral service will take place at
St. James' Church,
Heckmondwike
on Wednesday, July 24th
at 12.30pm
thereafter interment at
Batley Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Sheila for
The British Heart Foundation
may be made on leaving
the service.

Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019
