George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
09:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Sheila Maclaren Notice
MacLAREN
née Wainwright
Sheila On 22nd October 2019,
at Royd Court, Mirfield,
aged 88 years, Sheila,
very much loved mother of
Neil, Sheena, Andrea, Ian,
Andrew and the late Tracey,
dear mother in law of Malcolm,
Andreas, Lorraine and Serena,
a beloved grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 29th October 2019
at 9.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd
for the benefit of
Dewsbury Baptist Church.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019
