The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
13:00
Holy Spirit Church
Heckmondwike
Sheila Goodall Notice
Goodall Sheila Peacefully at home on
5th October, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond, much loved mother of Debra and Donna, a dear mother-in-law of Adrian and Paul, devoted nana of Conal and Darcy, much loved sister of Jean and aunty to Lynne and Andrew, a dear friend to many.
A celebration of Sheila's life will
be held at the Holy Spirit Church,
Heckmondwike on Tuesday
22nd October at 1pm followed
by committal at Heckmondwike
Cemetery. In lieu of flowers
donations may be made to
benefit Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
