Sheila Connor

Notice CONNOR Sheila Anne, Richard and family would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received during this sad time. Special thanks to the staff at Hopton Care Cottage for their outstanding care and support given to mum and our family.

We would also like to thank the District Nurses and Dr Chandra and his team for the kindness shown during mum's final days. Thank you also to the Rev John Marsh for his moving service,

Cate at Flowers at 180 for her

truly wonderful floral tributes, Mardy Crumb Mirfield for their excellent catering and Andrew Tattersfield of Herman Tattersfield and Son Funeral Directors for his professional and sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements. Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019