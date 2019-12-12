|
|
|
BRADY née Brooke
Sheila On 6th December 2019,
passed away peacefully
after a short illness,
whilst in the safe care of
Hopton Care Cottages,
aged 84 years, Sheila,
beloved wife of the late Harold,
a much loved auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday 10th January 2020
at 11.15am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Hand tied bouquets of flowers
will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
9 Battye Street, Dewsbury,
or if preferred donations in lieu
may be placed in the collection box
provided for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation.
Mourning clothes are not essential, please wear a touch of colour in memory of Sheila.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019