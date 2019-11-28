Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
14:00
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Wilde Shaun On 20th November 2019, suddenly at home, Staincliffe, Batley,
aged 53 years, Shaun,
dearly loved son of Tony and Maureen, much loved brother
of Collette and Anthony,
dear brother-in-law of Derek
and Helen and beloved uncle of Daniel, Jamie and Lewis.

Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 2pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Andy's Man Club.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
