WAINWRIGHT Shannon Emily In loving memory.
Happy 19th Birthday
15-03-00 - 14-03-11

We watched you suffer
we saw you die,
but all we could do
was sit close by.
You went away,
we had to part,
God eased your pain
but broke our hearts.
We have to remember
that this life is not forever;
soon one day,
we will all be together.

We love you so much and send to you birthday loves, hugs and kisses
for your 19th from each and
every one of us.

Love from Mum, Tillya, Grandma and Grandad and Family XXX
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
