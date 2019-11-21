Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:15
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Sean Curley Notice
CURLEY SEAN CHRISTOPHER On 16th November 2019,
peacefully at his home in Liversedge, aged 62 years, Sean, much loved by his wife Amanda, loving & much loved dad
of Sean, Stephen, Linzi,
Bethany and Siobhan,
proud and loved grandad of
Cameron, William and Lara-Mai,
dearly loved son of the late
Mr John and Mrs Marjorie Curley,
a loved brother, brother in law
and uncle.
Funeral Service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 5th December 2019
at 11:15am
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Sean
may be placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of
The RSPB Fairburn Ings.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019
