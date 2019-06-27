|
|
|
RUDDLESDEN SARAH LILIAN
1918 - 2019 Peacefully on
Monday 24th June 2019 at Fieldhead Court Nursing Home, Dewsbury, formerly of Thornhill, Dewsbury, aged 101, Lilian,
dearly loved wife of the late Thomas, much loved auntie of Dennis and Edith, dear great auntie and great great auntie.
"Lilian will be greatly missed by all her family and friends."
A service of celebration for Lilian's life will take place on
Friday 28th June 2019 at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 9:30 a.m.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Floral tributes or donations to a charity of your own choice are acceptable, if so desired.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More