PICKLES Sandra David, Sharon, Robert and family
convey their heartfelt thanks
to all relatives, friends and
neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Candlelighters received following their
recent sad loss.
Sincere thanks to the staff of
ward 12 Pinderfields Hospital for
their care and attention and to
Mrs Sarah Garg for her visit
and comfort at this time.
Finally to Helen and Staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring,
compassionate and professional
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019