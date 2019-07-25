PICKLES née Harland

Sandra Elizabeth On 3rd July 2019,

in hospital, of Birstall,

aged 65 years, Sandra,

deeply loved wife of David,

loving mum of Sharon and Robert,

dearly loved grandma of Zophie,

Taegan, Lennon and Kingsley Bob,

beloved sister of Kevin and Joy.

A dear sister in law of

Shirley, Janet, Martin, and Kevin,

auntie and friend,

much loved by her step-mum

Janice and her late father Bob.

Funeral service will be held at

Cottingley Hall Crematorium

on Thursday 1st August 2019

at 11am.

Friends and family please

accept this intimation and

meet at the crematorium,

if you can wear a touch of blue

in memory of Sandra that

would be so appreciated.



Family flowers only,

donations in memory of Sandra

may be placed in the collection box

provided at the crematorium.



Those not able to attend the service will be made welcome at

The Scotland Inn for refreshments

from 12.30pm. Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019