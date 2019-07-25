|
|
|
PICKLES née Harland
Sandra Elizabeth On 3rd July 2019,
in hospital, of Birstall,
aged 65 years, Sandra,
deeply loved wife of David,
loving mum of Sharon and Robert,
dearly loved grandma of Zophie,
Taegan, Lennon and Kingsley Bob,
beloved sister of Kevin and Joy.
A dear sister in law of
Shirley, Janet, Martin, and Kevin,
auntie and friend,
much loved by her step-mum
Janice and her late father Bob.
Funeral service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on Thursday 1st August 2019
at 11am.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium,
if you can wear a touch of blue
in memory of Sandra that
would be so appreciated.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Sandra
may be placed in the collection box
provided at the crematorium.
Those not able to attend the service will be made welcome at
The Scotland Inn for refreshments
from 12.30pm.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019