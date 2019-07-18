|
|
|
HOLLINGWORTH Sandra July 9, peacefully at Simon Marks Court, Wortley, formerly of
Birstall, aged 77 years, Sandra.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, precious mum of Simon and Sarah and adored grandma of Greg and Becky. Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1.40pm, Monday July 22. Family flowers only
please, donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be left at the service. Sandra is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors,
121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 0113 2525374
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019