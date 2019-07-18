Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
13:30
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Sandra Hollingworth Notice
HOLLINGWORTH Sandra July 9, peacefully at Simon Marks Court, Wortley, formerly of
Birstall, aged 77 years, Sandra.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, precious mum of Simon and Sarah and adored grandma of Greg and Becky. Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1.40pm, Monday July 22. Family flowers only
please, donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society may be left at the service. Sandra is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors,
121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 0113 2525374
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019
