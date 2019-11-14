|
|
|
DEXTER Ruth
(nee Braime) (Former owner of
Central Fruit Stores, Birstall)
Sadly passed away on
4th November, with her husband by her side, aged 78 years. Cherished wife of Roy,
much loved mum of Janet
and John, nana of Jonathan,
Laura, Molly, Jessica and Ruby,
and great grandma of Ella and Jax.
Ruth's funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Birkenshaw on
Wednesday 27th November
at 11.15am followed by a
private family committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only, please.
Any donations in lieu will be gratefully received in Ruth's memory for Dementia UK -
these can be made via the box
at the service or sent direct to
Harpin's Funeral Service.
Those attending are encouraged to wear a touch of 'sparkle'
in memory of Ruth.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019