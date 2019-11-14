Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:15
St Paul's Church
Birkenshaw
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Dexter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Dexter

Notice Condolences

Ruth Dexter Notice
DEXTER Ruth
(nee Braime) (Former owner of
Central Fruit Stores, Birstall)
Sadly passed away on
4th November, with her husband by her side, aged 78 years. Cherished wife of Roy,
much loved mum of Janet
and John, nana of Jonathan,
Laura, Molly, Jessica and Ruby,
and great grandma of Ella and Jax.
Ruth's funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Birkenshaw on
Wednesday 27th November
at 11.15am followed by a
private family committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only, please.
Any donations in lieu will be gratefully received in Ruth's memory for Dementia UK -
these can be made via the box
at the service or sent direct to
Harpin's Funeral Service.
Those attending are encouraged to wear a touch of 'sparkle'
in memory of Ruth.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -