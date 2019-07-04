Home

Roy Lodge Notice
LODGE Roy Suddenly, at home on
Friday 28th June 2019
aged 87 years.
Loving husband of Marlene
and beloved husband
of the late Pauline.
Dear father, step-father and grandad who was loved by
all who knew him.
A celebration of Roy's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 11th July
at 9:45am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Roy's memory at the crematorium to benefit Alzheimer's Research.
Further information:
Coop Funeralcare Heckmondwike 01924 401 143.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019
