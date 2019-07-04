|
LODGE Roy Suddenly, at home on
Friday 28th June 2019
aged 87 years.
Loving husband of Marlene
and beloved husband
of the late Pauline.
Dear father, step-father and grandad who was loved by
all who knew him.
A celebration of Roy's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 11th July
at 9:45am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Roy's memory at the crematorium to benefit Alzheimer's Research.
Further information:
Coop Funeralcare Heckmondwike 01924 401 143.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019