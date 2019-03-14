|
|
|
WATSON née Buchanan
Rosemary On 5th March 2019,
suddenly but peacefully, at home,
Thornhill, Dewsbury, Rosemary,
beloved wife of the late Tony,
much loved mum of
Sharon and Mark,
a very dear mother-in-law
and dearly loved grandma.
Funeral service will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March 2019
at 11am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Dewsbury Rangers FC.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More