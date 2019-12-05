|
WHITTAM Ronald On 1st December 2019, peacefully at Holme House, Gomersal, of Dewsbury, aged 78 years, Ronald, beloved husband of Clarice,
much loved dad of Richard,
dear father-in-law of Tracy and proud grandad of Lexie and Jed.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 20th December 2019
at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, charitable donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019