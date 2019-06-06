|
|
|
POTTER Ronald Joan, Carl, Julie, Nicola and families would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and parishioners of
St Thomas' Church, Batley for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for
Help For Heroes received following the sad loss of Ronnie.
Thanks also to paramedics, Pinderfield Intensive Care Unit,
Dr Gogna and staff at
Broughton House Surgery for care and support and to
Reverend Mark Umpleby for his comforting words and prayers at the funeral service.
Finally to Robert and staff at Bollands for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
