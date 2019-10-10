Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
09:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Ronald Owen
OWEN Ronald (Ron) Peacefully after a short illness at Pinderfields Hospital on 28th September 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth, loved father of Sara and Tosh, dear father-in-law of Mark and Ian,
a devoted grandpa of Nathan,
a dearly loved cousin, uncle and brother-in-law and
a dear friend to many.
A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 18th October at 9.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Oct. 10, 2019
