Kelley Ronald On 28th November 2019, peacefully at Eden Court Care Home, of Mirfield and formerly
of Staincliffe, Dewsbury,
aged 90 years, Ronald,
beloved husband of the late Betty,
much loved dad of Philip, Glenda, Pamela and Amanda, a very dear and loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019