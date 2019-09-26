Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Codman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Codman

Notice CODMAN Ronald Mrs Nancy Codman and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and the congregation of Thornhill Parish Church for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice received

at this sad time.

Also, a special mention for

Cheryl Loftus for the love and support she's given over the years and to David & Kate Currie

for their pastoral care.

Our thanks to the Dewsbury District nurses & Kirkwood Hospice for their support and care and to Rev Norma Webb

for her visit and comfort at

the funeral service.

Finally, to Helen and staff of

