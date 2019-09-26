|
CODMAN Ronald Mrs Nancy Codman and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and the congregation of Thornhill Parish Church for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice received
at this sad time.
Also, a special mention for
Cheryl Loftus for the love and support she's given over the years and to David & Kate Currie
for their pastoral care.
Our thanks to the Dewsbury District nurses & Kirkwood Hospice for their support and care and to Rev Norma Webb
for her visit and comfort at
the funeral service.
Finally, to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their understanding and excellent service throughout.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019