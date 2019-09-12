|
|
|
Codman Ronald On 4th September 2019, at his home in Thornhill, aged 85 years, Ronnie, deeply loved husband for over 60 years of Nancy,
much loved dad of Susan, Karen, Yvonne, Ronnie and Jonathan,
a very dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad, a loved brother, brother in law and uncle.
Mr Codman will be received into
St Michael and All Angels
Parish Church, Thornhill on
Monday 23rd September 2019 at 7pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 10.45am, followed by committal at Wakefield Crematorium.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be placed in the collection box provided at church or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Forget Me Not Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019