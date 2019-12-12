|
|
|
Jackson Rodney On 7th Decemeber 2019, peacefully at home in Bradley,
aged 75 years,
with his wife by his side.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Geraldine,
dear brother of Malcolm, Rita
and the late Alec.
A respected brother-in-law,
uncle and good friend to all
who knew him.
The Cortege will leave
his residence on
Monday 23rd December for service at St. Patrick's Church, New North Road, HD1 5JY
at 12.00 noon.
Followed by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Relatives and friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the church.
Family flowers only please,
by request to
McNulty Funeral Home,
25 New North Parade, HD1 5JU.
No later than 10.00am
on day of funeral.
Donations in lieu if so desired to Yorkshire Cancer Research
Jacob Smith House,
7 Grove Park Court, Harrogate, HG1 4DP.
A donation box will also be available at the church and crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019