BURNHAM Rodger Formerly of Gomersal,
passed away peacefully
on November 22nd 2019
aged 87 years.
Dear husband of the late Marie, much loved father to Adrian,
Ann-Marie and Steven, dear father-in-law and a jolly grandad to Bridie, Lottie, Thomas and William.
A service of celebration for Rodger's life will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December at 2.00pm, followed by refreshments at Gomersal Park Hotel, where all are most welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations to our chosen charity may be left in the collection box provided at the service. Enquiries to Adrian - 07747 044755
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019