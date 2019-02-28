|
Pepper Robina Paterson (Ruby) On February 24th 2019, peacefully at Pindersfields Hospital with her family around her, Ruby
aged 75 years of Mirfield.
Dearly loved Wife of David,
much loved Mum of Alex and Sara,
John and Amanda, loving Granny of Emmie, Peter, Ross, Glenn and Betsy, and Great Granny of Mollie. Funeral service and committal
will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Saturday
March 9th at 12noon.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for Kirkwood Hospice for which a plate will be available. Enquiries to Joseph Sheard Funeral Service, Tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet at
the Crematorium
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
