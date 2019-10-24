|
|
|
White Robert
" Malcom." Peacefully in hospital
on 13th October 2019.
Malcolm, aged 73 years,
of Heckmondwike and
formerly of Mirfield.
Well known Local Joiner.
The dearly loved husband of Brenda and a much loved dad of Kim and Claire. A devoted and loving grandad of Lauren, Aaron, Etty, Finlay, Callum and Charley. Also a dear brother of Barbara. The funeral service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby Road, on
Friday 1st November at 2.00pm.
Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would
be appreciated for
Yorkshire Cancer Research for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries please to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019