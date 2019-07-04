|
|
|
STEADMAN Robert
"Bob" Mrs Janet Steadman,
Louise, Danni and Justine
would like to convey their
heartfelt thanks to all relatives,
friends, and neighbours for the
kind expressions of sympathy,
cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of The Renal Unit at
St Luke's Hospital, Bradford
received following the
sad loss of Bob.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Wellington House Surgery and Pinderfields Hospital for their support and care and to
Mrs Hannah Mckerchar for
her comforting words
at the funeral service.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019