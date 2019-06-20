|
|
|
STEADMAN Robert On 8th June 2019,
in hospital, of Birstall,
aged 59 years, Bob,
very much loved husband of Janet,
dearly loved dad of
Louise, Danni and Justine,
father in law of Chris,
treasured grandad of
Sean, Emily, Jacob, Taylor,
Florence and Hermione,
a beloved son in law, brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will he held
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 27th June 2019
at 11.40am.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Bob
may be placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of the Renal Unit
at St Luke's Hospital, Bradford.
Those not able to attend the
service will be made welcome at
Birstall Irish Nash from
12.30 onwards.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
