Hetherington Robert
"Bob" On 30th August 2019, at Manorcroft Nursing Home,
of Chickenley, Dewsbury,
aged 81 years, Bob,
beloved son of the late
Annie and Robert Hetherington,
much loved brother of June,
Betty, Cecil, Christine, Beryl and the late Carol, a very dear
brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle and remembered with love by Chris and Becky. A true gentleman and well respected friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 3pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of the RSPCA.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019