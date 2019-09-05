Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
15:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hetheringhton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hetheringhton

Notice Condolences

Robert Hetheringhton Notice
Hetherington Robert
"Bob" On 30th August 2019, at Manorcroft Nursing Home,
of Chickenley, Dewsbury,
aged 81 years, Bob,
beloved son of the late
Annie and Robert Hetherington,
much loved brother of June,
Betty, Cecil, Christine, Beryl and the late Carol, a very dear
brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle and remembered with love by Chris and Becky. A true gentleman and well respected friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 3pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of the RSPCA.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.