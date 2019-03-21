|
Bentley Robert On 2nd March 2019,
peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
Robert aged 71 years.
Loving husband of Dee, much loved father to Jayne, stepdad to John and Sarah, devoted step grandad to Ben, Harry, Charlotte and Freddie and brother to Marjorie.
The funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only by request but if desired, donations may be given to Kirkwood Hospice. A box will be at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
