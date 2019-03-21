Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bentley

Notice Condolences

Robert Bentley Notice
Bentley Robert On 2nd March 2019,
peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
Robert aged 71 years.
Loving husband of Dee, much loved father to Jayne, stepdad to John and Sarah, devoted step grandad to Ben, Harry, Charlotte and Freddie and brother to Marjorie.
The funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only by request but if desired, donations may be given to Kirkwood Hospice. A box will be at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.