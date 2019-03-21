|
|
|
WILSON Formerly Hellings
Nee Alderson
Rita Annette On 13th March 2019, at her home in Mirfield, aged 77 years, Rita, much loved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Andrew, Peter and Paul, a dear mother in law, beloved grandma and great-grandma, very dear sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Saturday 23rd March 2019
at 12 noon.
Friends and family please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Rita may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
