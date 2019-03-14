Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Rita Rowley Notice
ROWLEY Rita On 10th February 2019,
aged 80 years,
with her family by her side.

Rita, a treasured mum and a much loved grandma & great-grandma.

The Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 18th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu would be appreciated for 'Marie Curie' these may be placed in the donation box on leaving the Chapel.

Friends accept this intimation to meet at the Crematorium and afterwards at Hannah's Tea Room, Batley for refreshments.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
