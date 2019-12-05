|
LEDGER Rita (nee Hunt) On Thursday, November 28th,
of Wards Hill Court, Batley,
aged 82 years.
Peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice
after a short illness.
Rita,
much loved wife of Allan,
loving mum of
Shaun, Darren and Simon,
mother-in-law of
Christine, Karen and Joanne,
devoted and adored grandma of
Sophie, Faye and Megan,
proud great grandma of
Joshua, George and Harry
and dear sister of Sheila.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday, December 16th
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Rita, which will be shared between
The British Heart Foundation and Kirkwood Hospice may be made on leaving the service.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019