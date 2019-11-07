Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
13:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Rita Aykroyd Notice
AYKROYD (Née LAMB)
Rita On 27th October 2019, peacefully in Wakefield Hospice, of Birstall,
aged 78 years.
Rita, a much loved and loving
mum to Paul & Joanne, a devoted grandma to Charlotte & Thomas and a loyal and caring friend
to many.

A Service to give thanks
for the life of Rita will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 15th November at 1.30pm, family flowers only please but donations in her memory can
be given to 'Wakefield Hospice',
a donation box will be available
on leaving the Chapel.
Friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472 178.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019
