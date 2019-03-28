|
|
|
SENIOR RENE On Wednesday, March 20th
suddenly but peacefully in
hospital and of Batley.
Rene,
much loved wife of David
loving mum of
Andrew and his partner Michelle
and loving and much loved
grandma of Matthew, Katie
and Kimberley
and great grandma to 7.
Funeral service will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Thursday, April 4th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Rene
for the benefit of
The Rosewood Centre,
Dewsbury District Hospital
may be made on leaving the
service or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
