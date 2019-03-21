|
|
|
LANE Reginald On 14th March 2019, peacefully
in Lydgate Lodge Care Home, Batley, formerly of Upper Batley Lane Batley, aged 91 years, Reginald a dearly loved husband
of the late Marie, a loving father, step-father, father-in-law,
grandad and great-grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds, on Wednesday 3rd April at 11.40am, family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated
to 'Dementia UK' these can be made on leaving the Service using
the donation box provided.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
