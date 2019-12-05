|
BEAUMONT Reginald Susan and family thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the turnout for Reggie.
Thanks for the many messages of condolence, cards and flowers received and donations for Yorkshire Air Ambulance of £450.
Thanks to Dr. Myers, Thea and all staff at Brookroyd Surgery, Heckmonwike.
To Revd. Chris Wood for the care and comforting service given for Reggie.
To Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
To Michael Hakendorf, Leanne and all the team for the care and respect shown to our
family and Reggie.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019