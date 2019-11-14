|
BEAUMONT Reginald Trevor Peacefully after a short illness at home on 6th November
aged 85 years.
Loving husband of Susan
and dearly loved father,
father in law, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Sadly missed by all.
A celebration of Reggie's life will be held at Norristhorpe United Reformed Church on
Monday 25th November at 12:15pm, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
In lieu of floral tributes donations will be received at the church to benefit Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019