Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Tolson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Tolson

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Tolson Notice
TOLSON Phyllis
(Formerly Trimble,
nee Bateman) On 12th June at home
aged 93 years.
Beloved Mother of
Allan and Andrew,
dear Mother-in-Law of
Jennifer and Julie,
proud Grandmother of
Emma, Ben, Miriam,
Richard, and Keely
and Great Grandmother of James.
A celebration of her life
is to be held at
Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
on Friday 12th July at 12.20.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Phyllis to
Save the Children
may be made at the crematorium.
Enquiries
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Download Now