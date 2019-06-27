|
|
|
TOLSON Phyllis
(Formerly Trimble,
nee Bateman) On 12th June at home
aged 93 years.
Beloved Mother of
Allan and Andrew,
dear Mother-in-Law of
Jennifer and Julie,
proud Grandmother of
Emma, Ben, Miriam,
Richard, and Keely
and Great Grandmother of James.
A celebration of her life
is to be held at
Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
on Friday 12th July at 12.20.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Phyllis to
Save the Children
may be made at the crematorium.
Enquiries
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
Read More