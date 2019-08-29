|
|
|
BRIGGS Nee Beverley
Phyllis On 22nd August 2019,
suddenly but peacefully at
Birch Park Care Home,
formerly of Batley,
aged 86 years, Phyllis,
much loved mother of John, Diane, Alan, Stephen and Victoria,
dear mother in law of Monica, Stephen, Helen, Catherine and Simon, a precious grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
The Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter Day Saints, Halifax Road, Dewsbury on Wednesday
18th September 2019 at 1pm,
followed by interment at
Heckmondwike Cemetery
at 2.15pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Phyllis
may be sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for
the benefit of JDRF.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019