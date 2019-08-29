Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
13:00
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Halifax Road
Dewsbury
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
14:15
Heckmondwike Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Briggs

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Briggs Notice
BRIGGS Nee Beverley
Phyllis On 22nd August 2019,
suddenly but peacefully at
Birch Park Care Home,
formerly of Batley,
aged 86 years, Phyllis,
much loved mother of John, Diane, Alan, Stephen and Victoria,
dear mother in law of Monica, Stephen, Helen, Catherine and Simon, a precious grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
The Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter Day Saints, Halifax Road, Dewsbury on Wednesday
18th September 2019 at 1pm,
followed by interment at
Heckmondwike Cemetery
at 2.15pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.

No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Phyllis
may be sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for
the benefit of JDRF.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.