JAGGER Philip June 14th peacefully at his home
in Dewsbury, aged 81 years,
the much loved husband of Pauline,
loving dad of Sue and Sharon,
beloved grandad of Robyn,
cherished great grandad
of Leah and dear brother
of the late Norman.
The funeral service for Philip
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 8th July at 1.40.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu will be
given to a charity of the
family's choice for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
