|
|
|
BRIDGES Philip Anthony Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7th August 2019
at his home in Mirfield,
Philip, much loved husband,
father and grandfather will
be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
A service of celebration for
Philip's life will take place on
Friday 30th August 2019 at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Church Lane, Mirfield, at 12:15pm, followed by private cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium. Following the funeral service refreshments will be served at Dewsbury District Golf Club,
Sands Lane, Mirfield, where
all are most welcome.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of The Scout Association may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019