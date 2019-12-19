|
|
|
Bailey Philip of Thornhill.
Peacefully on
14th December 2019
at Leeds General Infirmary
aged 72 years.
A dearly loved husband,
brother, father, grandfather
and a great friend to many.
The funeral arrangements
are yet to be confirmed.
Family flowers only, however if desired in lieu for the family's chosen charities for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
All enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton. Tel 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019