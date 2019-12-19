Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Philip Bailey

Philip Bailey Notice
Bailey Philip of Thornhill.
Peacefully on
14th December 2019
at Leeds General Infirmary
aged 72 years.
A dearly loved husband,
brother, father, grandfather
and a great friend to many.
The funeral arrangements
are yet to be confirmed.
Family flowers only, however if desired in lieu for the family's chosen charities for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
All enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton. Tel 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
