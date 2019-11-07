|
|
|
SWALLOW Peter Mrs Ann Swallow would like to convey her thanks to all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of St Mary's Roof Appeal received following
the tragic loss of Peter.
Sincere thanks to
Fr Eamonn Hegarty for his
visit and comfort at the
funeral service, also to
Pauline for her hospitality & catering and to Katie and Nicky for their kindness by bringing and releasing their white doves.
Finally to Helen and her team
at George Brooke Ltd for caring,
supportive funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019